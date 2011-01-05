Game within the game: Packers' defense vs. Michael Vick

It's hard to believe that the Packers are 3-5 on the road, and usually I wouldn't give them a chance, except they're playing the Eagles who are 4-4 at home. So, whatever caused the problems for both teams all season long, this is a clean slate. The Packers did the Eagles in Philadelphia already for one of their three road wins, which does help mentally, I suppose. But underlying issues include a limited run game by the Packers and only nine of Rodgers' 28 touchdown passes came on the road. The Eagles' defense gave up 31 touchdown passes this season, but only 11 at home and another seven on the ground.