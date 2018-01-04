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Game Theory & Money Podcast: Wild card, season awards

Published: Jan 04, 2018 at 07:06 AM

Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith recap their year of picking games, pitting Money's gut against Cynthia's predictive analytics model, and gloat about the Bills making it into the playoffs (Cynthia's prediction from October!) before previewing all four of this weekend's playoff games and handing out their own regular season awards.

Listen and find out how the Falcons are responsible for Sean McVay turning around the Rams (21:20), what the Falcons' game plan should be on Saturday (29:30), which Super Bowl QB Blake Bortles most resembles (35:45), the most incredible cam newton stat you've ever heard (46:50), and why we love "dirt balls" (56:40).

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