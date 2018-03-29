Game Theory & Money: Brad Stevens, Daryl Morey & Kirk Lacob

Published: Mar 29, 2018 at 11:35 AM

Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith sit down to discuss the biggest free agency moves thus far, highlighting the Odell Beckham Jr. trade rumors, as well as the analytics angle on the Rams' newly bolstered defense and Alex Smith's potential impact on the Redskins' offensive stats (2:43). Then, Cynthia talks with Celtics head coach Brad Stevens about his use of analytics in coaching (24:44) and his relationship with Bill Belichick and the Patriots (35:31). Plus, from her visit to the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston, Cynthia speaks with Rockets general manager Daryl Morey about James Harden's NFL comparison (46:52) and Warriors assistant GM Kirk Lacob about the defining characteristics of the 2018 squad (52:20).

