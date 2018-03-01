Game Theory & Money: 2018 NFL Scouting Combine special

Published: Mar 01, 2018 at 08:40 AM

The Game Theory and Money podcast is live from Indianapolis for the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine! Listen to this extra-long episode to hear interviews with New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles (22:00), Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff (33:00) and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook (47:00).

Also, Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith discuss...

» How do NFL front offices look at the combine?

» How does Cynthia build her predictive model for college prospects?

» Is there any reason for elite QB prospects to throw at the combine?

» How do the elite QB prospects (Darnold, Rosen, Jackson, Mayfield, Allen) compare to one another?

» Which drills are the best for determining future success for running backs?

» How has the running back position has changed over the last few years?

» The power of butts and how it relates to explosiveness.

» How height affects the meaning of metrics for WRs and CBs, and how short WRs find ways to succeed in the NFL.

» The most important metrics in scouting pass-rushers.

