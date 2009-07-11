Game's best quarterbacks produce stats as well as victories

The inclusion of McNabb on this list is sure to draw the ire of some in the City of Brotherly Love, but the five-time Pro Bowler is praiseworthy based on his tremendous accomplishments. The 10-year veteran has amassed a lofty .645 winning percentage as a starter and has guided the Eagles to five NFC Championship Game appearances in the past eight seasons. Although those accomplishments speak to his ability to lead the team, McNabb remains one of the league's top passers. As one of only six quarterbacks in league history with over 25,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards, McNabb is one of the top dual threats to ever play the game. Coming off a season where he posted career-highs in completions (345) and passing yards (3,916), McNabb's game is still on the rise.