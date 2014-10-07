Game Rewind Film Room: Glennon compared to Vick

"You have routes drawn up and they're supposed to go a certain way but, you know, you can get off the script fairly quick sometimes," Smith told WDAE-AM in Tampa on Monday, per JoeBucsFan.com. "And when a quarterback goes scrambling, you have to get open as much as anything. Of course, Mike scrambled around and threw a great play to Vincent Jackson, a great lob pass after he kind of broke off the route."