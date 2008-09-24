Game of the Week: Jaguars-Colts

NFL Game of the Week:
[Jaguars](/teams/jacksonvillejaguars/profile?team=JAC) 23,
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) 21
More sledgehammer than science
By Ray Didinger
NFL Films
"This above all," Shakespeare once wrote, "to thine own self be true."
Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio came to that realization. After watching film of his team's first two games, he understood why they were 0-2. They were not playing the game the way they were meant to play it. They had strayed from the philosophy that was so successful for them last season. They were throwing the football instead of running it.
26 Att | 121 Yards | 0 TD
Taylor, Maurice Jones-Drew both rush for 100-plus yards in same game for first time since 2006 season.
15 Comp | 29 Att | 216 Yards | 1 TD | 2 Int
Manning led Colts on potential game-winning drive, but saw game slip away in final moments.