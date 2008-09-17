Game of the Week: Colts-Vikings

Published: Sep 17, 2008 at 05:07 PM 
  NFL Game of the Week: 
 [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) 18, 
 [Vikings](/teams/minnesotavikings/profile?team=MIN) 15

Learning on the job

By Gerry Reimel
NFL Films

"Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life" -- Dean Wurmer.

The NFL analog of that advice might go something like this: Injured, insulted and 0-2 is no way to start a season.

What's the connection? 1978. That's the year both Animal House and the NFL's 16-game regular-season made their debut. And in the 30 years since, only 27 teams that started the season 0-2 have gone on to make the postseason.

So last Sunday's game in Minnesota between the 0-1 Vikings and the 0-1 Colts meant somebody was going to leave the Metrodome in trouble. Maybe not double secret probation trouble. But trouble enough.

Anthony Gonzalez

        9 Rec | 137 Yards | 0 TD

Second-year WR posted career highs in receptions and yards as he helped the Colts rally to beat the Vikings.

Adrian Peterson

         29 Att | 160 Yards | 0 TD

Peterson is averaging 100.3 rush yards per game (best mark in the league) since entering the NFL in 2007.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

