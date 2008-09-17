Game of the Week: Colts-Vikings

"Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life" -- Dean Wurmer.

The NFL analog of that advice might go something like this: Injured, insulted and 0-2 is no way to start a season.

What's the connection? 1978. That's the year both Animal House and the NFL's 16-game regular-season made their debut. And in the 30 years since, only 27 teams that started the season 0-2 have gone on to make the postseason.