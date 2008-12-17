Game of the Week: As the world turns in Dallas

While most of NBC's audience probably didn't know who JR was, they certainly know T.O., and, of course, Terrell Owens was at the center of the dramatics. As the World Turns? In Owens' mind, the world turns around Owens. As he's said on numerous occasions, he loves him some him. That's why he stirs up Passions and causes many fans to think that A Brighter Day is the day that TO is playing for another team. Just ask folks in Frisco and Philly.