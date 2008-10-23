Game in England is a return trip for Saints coach Payton

For Payton, having realized that he wanted to become a full-time coach, the road led from Britain to California, where he began coaching that fall at San Diego State. After eight years in the college ranks, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles staff in 1997, moved to the Giants in 1999 and became offensive coordinator a year later. From there, he went to Bill Parcells' staff with the Cowboys before taking over the Saints in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, leading them to a 10-6 record and the NFC title game in his rookie season as a coach.