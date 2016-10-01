Game facts: Vikings at Redskins

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:12 PM

Next Gen Stat:  In Week 9, Sam Bradford had his second-quickest average time to throw this season (2.25 seconds). 

Quick passes:  Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur emphasized short, quick passes for Bradford in Week 9. Not only did Bradford have a fast release time, he also averaged just 3.9 air yards per completion (his lowest of 2016).

Stout secondary:  No team defends deep passes better than the Vikings this year. Minnesota has allowed a 12.5 passer rating on throws of 20+ air yards. 

Slumping defense:  Minnesota still ranks 1st in the NFL in scoring defense (15.8 PPG allowed), but the Vikings have allowed 20+ points in each of the last three games. 

No run game:  The Vikings average 2.7 yards per carry this season (last in NFL). 

Targets up for Diggs:  Stefon Diggs has 13+ targets in back-to-back games (1st time in career). His 21 receptions over the last two weeks are the most in the NFL. 

