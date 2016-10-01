Game facts: Vikings at Packers

Clinching scenario: The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win AND losses by Washington, Tampa Bay and Carolina in Week 16.
Key matchup:Aaron Rodgers has a 100+ passer rating in four of his last five games; Minnesota's defense has allowed a 100+ passer rating in 3 of 13 games.
Sudden star:Ty Montgomery leads the Packers with 390 rush yards this season and leads all NFL running backs with his 6.5 yards per carry average (minimum 50 carries).
Surging defense: Since Week 12, the Packers have allowed just 15.8 points per game (Green Bay has a 4-0 record in that span).