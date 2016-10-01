Game facts: Vikings at Packers

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:10 PM

Clinching scenario: The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win AND losses by Washington, Tampa Bay and Carolina in Week 16. 

Another scenario: If the Packers beat the Vikings, then the Week 17 matchup between Green Bay and Detroit will be for the NFC North title (regardless of Lions' outcome in Week 16).

Key matchup:Aaron Rodgers has a 100+ passer rating in four of his last five games; Minnesota's defense has allowed a 100+ passer rating in 3 of 13 games. 

Sudden star:Ty Montgomery leads the Packers with 390 rush yards this season and leads all NFL running backs with his 6.5 yards per carry average (minimum 50 carries). 

Surging defense: Since Week 12, the Packers have allowed just 15.8 points per game (Green Bay has a 4-0 record in that span). 

