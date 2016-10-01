Game facts: Vikings at Lions

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:35 PM

NFL Research takes a look at some key facts and stats to prepare for the Vikings-Lions matchup on Thanksgiving Day. The winner of this game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Game time:  Thursday, November 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Game location:  Ford Field

TV:  CBS

Lions at home:  4-1

Vikings on the road:  2-3

Season series:  Lions lead 1-0 (won 22-16 in overtime in Week 9)

Game facts: Minnesota Vikings

Happy Thanksgivings:  The Vikings are 5-1 all-time in Thanksgiving Day games. 

Turnovers on point:  The Vikings are tied with the Chiefs for the best turnover differential in the NFL (+13).

Strong defense/special teams:  25.0 percent of Minnesota's TDs this year have come on defense and special teams (three from each). 

Bringing pressure:  The Vikings defense has two of the top seven players in QB hits this season (Tom Johnson is T-4th in NFL with 18 QB hits; Everson Griffen is T-6th in NFL with 17). 

Pass protection issues:  Sam Bradford has taken 7.2 QB hits per game this season (4th-most in NFL). 

No ground game:  The Vikings are averaging 2.7 yards per carry this season (fewest yards per rush in franchise history). 

Run defense slumping:  In Weeks 1-5, Minnesota allowed 77.8 rush yards per game. In Weeks 7-11, the Vikings have allowed 123.8 rush yards per game. 

Game facts: Detroit Lions

Happy Thanksgivings:  Detroit has won three straight games on Thanksgiving Day. 

Close calls:  The 2016 Lions are the first team in NFL history to have each of their first 10 games decided by 7 or fewer points. 

Mind-blowing stat:  Only two NFL teams have trailed in the fourth quarter of every game this season: the Lions (6-4 record) and the Browns (0-11 record). 

Stafford surging:  Since Week 8 of last season (when Jim Bob Cooter was hired as the Lions' offensive coordinator), Matthew Stafford has a TD-INT ratio of 38-9. 

Problematic secondary:  The Lions defense is allowing opposing QBs to complete 73.0 percent of their passes (would be highest completion percentage allowed for a full season since 1970 merger). 

No ground game:  The Lions are the only team in the NFL that hasn't had a 100-yard rusher since Jim Caldwell was hired in 2014 (42 games).

TBT:  The last time the Lions had a 100-yard rusher was Thanksgiving Day 2013, when Reggie Bush had 117 against the Packers

*Follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Two months after it was reported that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback said Sunday that things are on the up and up.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW