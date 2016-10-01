Game facts: Vikings at Lions

NFL Research takes a look at some key facts and stats to prepare for the Vikings-Lions matchup on Thanksgiving Day. The winner of this game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC North.
Game time: Thursday, November 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Game location: Ford Field
TV: CBS
Game facts: Minnesota Vikings
Strong defense/special teams: 25.0 percent of Minnesota's TDs this year have come on defense and special teams (three from each).
Bringing pressure: The Vikings defense has two of the top seven players in QB hits this season (Tom Johnson is T-4th in NFL with 18 QB hits; Everson Griffen is T-6th in NFL with 17).
No ground game: The Vikings are averaging 2.7 yards per carry this season (fewest yards per rush in franchise history).
Run defense slumping: In Weeks 1-5, Minnesota allowed 77.8 rush yards per game. In Weeks 7-11, the Vikings have allowed 123.8 rush yards per game.
Game facts: Detroit Lions
Close calls: The 2016 Lions are the first team in NFL history to have each of their first 10 games decided by 7 or fewer points.
Stafford surging: Since Week 8 of last season (when Jim Bob Cooter was hired as the Lions' offensive coordinator), Matthew Stafford has a TD-INT ratio of 38-9.
Problematic secondary: The Lions defense is allowing opposing QBs to complete 73.0 percent of their passes (would be highest completion percentage allowed for a full season since 1970 merger).
No ground game: The Lions are the only team in the NFL that hasn't had a 100-yard rusher since Jim Caldwell was hired in 2014 (42 games).
TBT: The last time the Lions had a 100-yard rusher was Thanksgiving Day 2013, when Reggie Bush had 117 against the Packers.
