Game facts: Titans at Steelers (Steelers facts)

On top of the stat sheet: The Steelers have both the NFL's leading rusher (Le'Veon Bell, 840 rush yards) and leading receiver (Antonio Brown, 882 receiving yards) so far this season.
Unfamiliar territory: The Steelers are 7-2 (or better) through nine games for the first time since the 2007 season (Mike Tomlin's first season as head coach).
Big Ben trending up:In his last three games, Ben Roethlisberger has a 97.9 passer rating (Big Ben had a 78.2 passer rating through the first six games of the season).
Top-5 defense: The Steelers defense ranks 2nd in the NFL in points allowed (16.4 PPG allowed) and second in yards allowed (284.4 yards allowed per game).