Game facts: Titans at Jaguars

Playing up to competition: The Titans have a 5-2 record against teams .500 or better this season. Conversely, Tennessee has a 3-4 record against teams that are .500 and below.
Win twice and in: If the Titans win each of their last two games, they would win the AFC South and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Huge change:Last year, the Titans ranked last in the NFL in sacks allowed and tied for last in giveaways. In 2016, Tennessee is tied for 4th and 10th in those resepctive categories.
Mariota slumping: In his last two games, Marcus Mariota has a 47.2 completion percentage and a 59.4 passer rating. Still, the Titans won both those games.
Top-2 RB duo:DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry have combined for 1,636 rush yards this season, second only to Ezekiel Elliott and Alfred Morris.