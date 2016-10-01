Game facts: Titans at Colts

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:38 PM

Tough position to be in:  The Colts have never made the playoffs after starting 4-5 or worse in a season. 

Luck conquers Titans:  Andrew Luck has never lost to the Titans in his career (8-0 record).

Key matchup:  Andrew Luck has been sacked more than any QB in the NFL, and the Titans have the most sacks in the NFL over the last six weeks. 

Problematic defense:  The Colts rank 30th in total defense and 29th in scoring defense. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

