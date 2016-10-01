Game facts: Titans at Colts

Tough position to be in: The Colts have never made the playoffs after starting 4-5 or worse in a season.
Key matchup: Andrew Luck has been sacked more than any QB in the NFL, and the Titans have the most sacks in the NFL over the last six weeks.
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
On Sunday, Andrew Whitworth will play in his second Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. And this time around, he's facing the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that drafted him. Jeffri Chadiha explores what this matchup means to the 40-year-old offensive tackle.