Game facts: Titans at Chiefs (AFC Wild Card)

Published: Jan 03, 2017 at 05:55 AM

Making defenders miss:Kareem Hunt led the NFL in missed tackles forced on rush attempts (61), per Pro Football Focus.

Peters on a roll: Per PFF, Marcus Peters has been the NFL's best CB over his last three games (4 catches allowed on 16 targets for 59 yards and 2 INTs).

Remember when?: The last time the Titans faced the Chiefs (Week 15, 2016 in Arrowhead Stadium), Marcus Mariota targeted Marcus Peters on just two of his 33 pass attempts, per PFF.

Key matchup:Alex Smith was the highest-rated passer on deep-pass attempts (20+ air yards) this season, while the Titans defense was the 2nd-best at defending deep passes (42.1 passer rating allowed on 20+ yard throws).

Cheetah vs. Adoree': Based on pre-snap alignment, Tyreek Hill (who lines up primarily out wide to the right), will be matched up with Adoree' Jackson, who plays left cornerback in the Titans' defense.

