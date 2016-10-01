Game facts: Titans at Bears

Mind-blowing stat: By the end of last week's game, Chicago had 10 of its 22 opening day starters either injured or suspended.
Time for Matt Barkley?: With Jay Cutler (shoulder) doubtful to play and Brian Hoyer (broken arm) out, the Bears may need to rely on third-string QB Matt Barkley (34.2 career passer rating) to start Sunday.
Key defender out: Chicago's leading tackler, ILB Jerrell Freeman, will begin his four-game suspension Sunday (violated NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances).
Scoring has been an issue: The Bears are the only team in the NFL that has yet to score 24+ points in a game this season.
Matchup to watch: Rookie RB Jordan Howard is tied with DeMarco Murray for the most 100-yard rushing games since Week 4 (4).