Game facts: Titans at Bears

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:36 PM

Mind-blowing stat:  By the end of last week's game, Chicago had 10 of its 22 opening day starters either injured or suspended.

Time for Matt Barkley?:  With Jay Cutler (shoulder) doubtful to play and Brian Hoyer (broken arm) out, the Bears may need to rely on third-string QB Matt Barkley (34.2 career passer rating) to start Sunday.

Key defender out:  Chicago's leading tackler, ILB Jerrell Freeman, will begin his four-game suspension Sunday (violated NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances).

Scoring has been an issue:  The Bears are the only team in the NFL that has yet to score 24+ points in a game this season.

Matchup to watch:  Rookie RB Jordan Howard is tied with DeMarco Murray for the most 100-yard rushing games since Week 4 (4).

