Game facts: Texans at Patriots (Divisional Round)

Mind-blowing stat: If Tom Brady were to throw an interception on each of his next 35 pass attempts, he would still have a higher passer rating than Brock Osweiler this season.
Strong history for Brady:Tom Brady is 3-1 in his career when facing the NFL's No. 1 total defense in the playoffs.
NFL record on the line: With a win, New England would set the record for most consecutive conference championship appearances (6).
Not facing elite QBs:Over the last seven weeks of the season, the average starting QB that New England faced had a passer rating of 79.7. Osweiler had a 72.2 passer rating in 2016.
Achilles heel: New England has a 2-7 record when scoring fewer than 20 points in the playoffs since 2001.