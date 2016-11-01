Game facts: Texans at Patriots (Divisional Round)

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 02:14 PM

Mind-blowing stat: If Tom Brady were to throw an interception on each of his next 35 pass attempts, he would still have a higher passer rating than Brock Osweiler this season.

Strong history for Brady:Tom Brady is 3-1 in his career when facing the NFL's No. 1 total defense in the playoffs.

NFL record on the line: With a win, New England would set the record for most consecutive conference championship appearances (6).

Not facing elite QBs:Over the last seven weeks of the season, the average starting QB that New England faced had a passer rating of 79.7. Osweiler had a 72.2 passer rating in 2016.

Achilles heel: New England has a 2-7 record when scoring fewer than 20 points in the playoffs since 2001.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry visiting with Saints on Wednesday

Former Dolphins, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Buccaneers say they've had no discussions with Tom Brady on contract extension

Just how much longer Tom Brady intends to play remains to be seen, but for now, there has been no talk between Brady and the Bucs regarding extending him past the 2022 season.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW