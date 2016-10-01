Game facts: Texans at Packers

Unfamiliar territory: The Packers are below .500 through 11 games for the first time since 2008 (started 5-6, finished 6-10).
Mind-blowing stat:Davante Adams has 43 receptions since Week 7 (most in NFL) and 558 receiving yards (2nd-most).
Iffy pass defense:Green Bay's defense is allowing a 102.5 passer rating to opposing QBs this season (29th in NFL).
Run defense slumping: After allowing just 42.8 rush yards per game in Weeks 1-5 (best in NFL), the Packers have allowed 117.3 rush YPG since Week 6 (22nd).