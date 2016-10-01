Game facts: Texans at Colts

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 02:14 PM

Mind-blowing stat: Through 19 career starts, Brock Osweiler's passer rating (79.2) is slightly better than Andrew Luck's was through his first 19 starts (78.5). 

Unusual stat: The Texans have a -50 point differential this year and a 6-6 record (worst point differential for a team that's .500 or better).

Road woes: Houston has a 1-5 record on the road this year (5-1 record at home). 

Problematic offense:The Texans average 17.3 points per game (29th in NFL) and 4.8 yards per play (30th).  

Strong secondary: Houston is allowing 208.4 pass yards per game this season (5th in NFL). 

