Game facts: Texans at Bengals (Bengals facts)

Published: Jun 08, 2017 at 06:08 AM

Still looking for points: In Week 1, the Bengals were shut out for the first time since Week 7, 2014. 

Rough day for Dalton: In Week 1, Andy Dalton had his first five-turnover game since Week 17, 2010.

Next Gen Stat: Each of Dalton's four interceptions in Week 1 came when he threw the ball in under 2.5 seconds.  

Key position to watch:The Bengals are young at the right guard position. In Week 1, Trey Hopkins made his first career start there before leaving the game with a knee injury. 

Silver lining:Even though the Bengals' offense was shut out in Week 1, their defense performed well (only 268 total yards allowed).  

