Game facts: Super Bowl LI (Falcons)

Fire and Ice:Matt Ryan has a passer rating of 120+ in six straight games (longest streak in Super Bowl era).
Solid track record: Ryan has a 5-1 record this season against Super Bowl-winning QBs.
History not on their side: The Falcons scored 540 points in the 2016 regular season (T-8th most in NFL history). No team to score as many or more points in a regular season won the Super Bowl.
Dynamic duo:Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman each had 11+ total TDs in the regular season (third RB duo since 1977 to do so).
Improved defense: Atlanta has allowed 19.3 PPG over its last six games (all wins). In their first 12 games, the Falcons allowed 27.6 PPG.