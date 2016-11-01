Game facts: Super Bowl LI (Falcons)

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 02:32 PM

Fire and Ice:Matt Ryan has a passer rating of 120+ in six straight games (longest streak in Super Bowl era).

Solid track record: Ryan has a 5-1 record this season against Super Bowl-winning QBs.

History not on their side: The Falcons scored 540 points in the 2016 regular season (T-8th most in NFL history). No team to score as many or more points in a regular season won the Super Bowl.

Dynamic duo:Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman each had 11+ total TDs in the regular season (third RB duo since 1977 to do so).

Improved defense: Atlanta has allowed 19.3 PPG over its last six games (all wins). In their first 12 games, the Falcons allowed 27.6 PPG.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on returning to form after injuries: 'I feel like I've got a lot to prove'

Saquon Barkley spoke to the media on Wednesday as the Giants opened up their first voluntary training camp of the offseason. The running back said that after a disappointing last few seasons, he is ready to prove to the haters and to the organization that drafted him that he can still contribute the way he did early in his career.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on amassing more capital in 2023 draft: 'We're excited about Jalen Hurts'

When the Eagles traded a 2022 first-round pick for more draft capital in 2023, it begged the question whether they were committed to starting QB Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman addressed those questions Wednesday.

news

Deebo Samuel requests 49ers to trade him; WR unwilling to engage in contract talks

WR Deebo Samuel said he has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW