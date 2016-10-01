Game facts: Steelers at Ravens

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 11:17 AM

More than a rivalry:  The winner of this week 9 matchup between Baltimore and Pittsburgh will take sole possession of first place in the AFC North. 

No blowouts:  Since 2008, Baltimore has been in 21 games decided by eight points or fewer (most such games in NFL).

Passing more:  Since 2015, the Ravens have a pass play percentage of 65.4 (2nd-highest in NFL). From 2008-2014 (first seven seasons in Joe Flacco era), the Ravens had a pass percentage of 54.4 (28th-highest in NFL). 

Flacco struggling:  Despite tying Drew Brees for the most pass attempts per game this season (44.0), Joe Flacco is averaging just 6.0 pass yards per attempt (30th in NFL). 

Mind-blowing stat:  Since 2013, Flacco has the second-lowest passer rating in the NFL (80.9) among QBs who have at least 35 starts. 

Top-teir defense:  The Ravens rank 6th or better in total YPG allowed (4th), rush YPG allowed (4th), takeaways (T-6th) and third down stop percentage (3rd). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Giants expected to hire Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

New Giants coach Brian Daboll is plucking an assistant from Andy Reid's coaching tree. New York is expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as the Giants' offensive coordinator.
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow didn't want to play QB as a kid: 'Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did'

While talking to reporters on Thursday, Bengals star Joe Burrow revealed how a decision made by his peewee football coach changed the course of his career.
news

Broncos exec John Elway statement: I interviewed Brian Flores in good faith

On Thursday, Broncos president of football operations John Elway said recent allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores were "false and defamatory" and that he "interviewed Brian in good faith" for Denver's vacant head-coach opening in 2019.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW