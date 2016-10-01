Game facts: Steelers at Ravens

More than a rivalry: The winner of this week 9 matchup between Baltimore and Pittsburgh will take sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
No blowouts: Since 2008, Baltimore has been in 21 games decided by eight points or fewer (most such games in NFL).
Passing more: Since 2015, the Ravens have a pass play percentage of 65.4 (2nd-highest in NFL). From 2008-2014 (first seven seasons in Joe Flacco era), the Ravens had a pass percentage of 54.4 (28th-highest in NFL).
Flacco struggling: Despite tying Drew Brees for the most pass attempts per game this season (44.0), Joe Flacco is averaging just 6.0 pass yards per attempt (30th in NFL).
Mind-blowing stat: Since 2013, Flacco has the second-lowest passer rating in the NFL (80.9) among QBs who have at least 35 starts.
Top-teir defense: The Ravens rank 6th or better in total YPG allowed (4th), rush YPG allowed (4th), takeaways (T-6th) and third down stop percentage (3rd).