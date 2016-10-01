Game facts: Steelers at Colts

Next Gen Stat: In his last three games, WR Donte Moncrief has been lined up outside on just 42 percent of pass plays. Nevertheless, all four of Moncrief's receiving TDs have come when he's been lined up out wide.
Luck out: With Andrew Luck battling a concussion, the Colts will rely on backup QB Scott Tolzien to start against the Steelers.
Who is Scott Tolzien?: Tolzien has the third-lowest passer rating among all QBs to start at least two games since 2013 (63.9 passer rating).
Battling history: Over the last 12 years, backup QBs have a 10-37 record in games against Ben Roethlisberger.
Defining stat: The Colts are 5-0 when T.Y. Hilton has 80+ receiving yards. They are 0-5 when Hilton has fewer than 80 receiving yards.
Problematic defense: The Colts allow 6.1 yards per play (30th in NFL) and 284.5 pass yards per game (last in NFL).