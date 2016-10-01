Game facts: Steelers at Colts

Next Gen Stat: The Steelers have allowed just 3 TDs to wide receivers lined up out wide this season (T-2nd fewest in NFL).
Not used to being .500: Pittsburgh is 5-5 through 10 games for the third time in the Ben Roethlisberger era (went 8-8 and missed playoffs on previous two occasions).
Mind-blowing stat: Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are averaging 15.3 combined receptions per game this season, which would be the most by any duo in the Super Bowl era.
Road woes: The Steelers offense is averaging 10 fewer points per game on the road this season than at home.
Improved pass rush: After generating just eight sacks in the first seven games, the Steelers have produced 13 over their last three games.