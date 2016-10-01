Game facts: Steelers at Colts

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 02:25 PM

Next Gen Stat:  The Steelers have allowed just 3 TDs to wide receivers lined up out wide this season (T-2nd fewest in NFL). 

Not used to being .500:  Pittsburgh is 5-5 through 10 games for the third time in the Ben Roethlisberger era (went 8-8 and missed playoffs on previous two occasions).

Mind-blowing stat:  Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are averaging 15.3 combined receptions per game this season, which would be the most by any duo in the Super Bowl era. 

Not running much:  The Steelers run the ball on just 35.6 percent of offensive plays (28th in NFL).  

Road woes:  The Steelers offense is averaging 10 fewer points per game on the road this season than at home. 

Improved pass rush:  After generating just eight sacks in the first seven games, the Steelers have produced 13 over their last three games. 

