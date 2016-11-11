Game facts: Steelers at Chiefs

Published: Nov 11, 2016 at 01:05 PM

Big-play offense: The Steelers have the most big plays (122) in the NFL this season, including playoffs. 'Big plays' are defined as 10+ yard runs and 20+ yard passes.

Best offense in the NFL?: Pittsburgh is the only NFL team to score 24+ points in each of their last nine games (including playoffs).

Area of concern: This season, Ben Roethlisberger has a 115.3 passer rating at home, but just a 78.4 passer rating on the road.

Quiet star:Since Week 14, Eli Rodgers has caught 90.5 percent of the passes he's been targeted on (highest catch percentage in NFL, minimum 20 targets).

Not facing elite competition: Pittsburgh's last eight opponents have a 52-77-1 combined record.

