Game facts: Steelers at Bengals

Two different QBs: Ben Roethlisberger's passer rating in road games is 42.7 points lower than it is in home games (largest home-road disparity in NFL).
Bell is ringing: Le'Veon Bell's 620 rushing yards since Week 11 are the most by a player over a four-game span since 2012 (Adrian Peterson).
Record day for Brown?: Antonio Brown needs two receptions to set the NFL record for the most catches over a four-season span.
Not passing much: In their first nine games of 2016, the Steelers allowed 22.9 PPG. In their last four games, they've allowed 12.5 PPG.