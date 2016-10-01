Game facts: Steelers at Bengals

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 08:52 AM

Two different QBs:  Ben Roethlisberger's passer rating in road games is 42.7 points lower than it is in home games (largest home-road disparity in NFL). 

Bell is ringing:  Le'Veon Bell's 620 rushing yards since Week 11 are the most by a player over a four-game span since 2012 (Adrian Peterson).

Record day for Brown?:  Antonio Brown needs two receptions to set the NFL record for the most catches over a four-season span. 

Not passing much:  In their first nine games of 2016, the Steelers allowed 22.9 PPG. In their last four games, they've allowed 12.5 PPG. 

Sack masters:  Since Week 9, the Steelers have 23 sacks (most in NFL). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Aaron Donald rallies Rams, seals Super Bowl trip with crucial defensive play  

Trailing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald called his teammates together and spoke from a place deep in his soul. Jim Trotter recounts how his team responded.
news

The First Read, Super Bowl LVI: Seven factors that could determine NFL's biggest game

In this week's edition of his First Read, Jeffri Chadiha discusses seven factors that could determine Super Bowl LVI. Will Aaron Donald and the Rams' D keep rolling? How can Joe Burrow deliver Cincinnati its first Lombardi Trophy?
news

What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after 'a roller coaster' of a season?

Following a gut-wrenching 20-17 loss to the Rams, which ended on a desperation interception, the questions now turn to Jimmy G's future with the Niners.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW