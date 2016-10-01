Game facts: Seahawks at Patriots

Next Gen Stat: Tom Brady is the best in the league on deep passes (passes of 20+ air yards). On such throws, Brady is 70-for-92 for 534 yards, 8 TDs and 0 INT.
Inter-conference struggles: Since 2011, New England has a 32-2 record at home vs. AFC teams (+49 turnover differential), but just a 6-4 record at home vs. NFC teams (-3 turnover differential).
Defensive strength: Although they have yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this year, New England is allowing 4.1 yards per carry (16th in NFL). The Patriots' defensive strength is their secondary, which allows 6.7 yards per attempt (T-8th in league).