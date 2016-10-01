Game facts: Seahawks at Packers

Rodgers owns December: The Packers have a 15-2 record at home in December in the Aaron Rodgers era (since 2008).
Pass-heavy offense: Green Bay passes the ball on 65.0 percent of its offensive plays this season (2nd-most in NFL behind Cleveland).
Grudge match?: This will be RB Christine Michael's first game against the Seahawks since they cut him earlier this season.
Key stat: Green Bay has a 6-1 record this season when allowing fewer than 30 points. They are 0-5 when they allow 30+ points.
Porous pass defense: The Packers are allowing a 102.1 passer rating to opposing QBs this year (30th in NFL).