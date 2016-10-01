Game facts: Seahawks at Packers

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:13 PM

Rodgers owns December: The Packers have a 15-2 record at home in December in the Aaron Rodgers era (since 2008). 

Pass-heavy offense: Green Bay passes the ball on 65.0 percent of its offensive plays this season (2nd-most in NFL behind Cleveland). 

Grudge match?: This will be RB Christine Michael's first game against the Seahawks since they cut him earlier this season. 

Key stat: Green Bay has a 6-1 record this season when allowing fewer than 30 points. They are 0-5 when they allow 30+ points. 

Porous pass defense: The Packers are allowing a 102.1 passer rating to opposing QBs this year (30th in NFL). 

