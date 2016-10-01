Game facts: Saints at Panthers

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:00 PM

Next Gen Stat:  Last season, Cam Newton had a 98.9 passer rating when he had 2.5+ seconds to throw (3rd in NFL). This season, Newton has a 70.8 passer rating when he has 2.5+ seconds to throw (28th in NFL).

Down year for Cam:  Cam Newton's career-low 82.0 passer rating ranks 27th in the NFL this season among qulifying QBs.

Too. Many. Turnovers.:  The Panthers have already matched their giveaway total from a season ago (19).

Career year for Olsen?:  Greg Olsen leads all tight ends this season with 50 receptions and 712 receiving yards.

Emerging defense:  Since their Week 7 bye, the Panthers have allowed just 16.7 points per game and 58.0 rush yards per game. In Weeks 1-6, Carolina allowed 29.3 points per game and 89.5 rush YPG.

Elite run stoppers:  Carolina's defense allows just 3.4 yards per carry (2nd in NFL).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New year, new team? Derek Carr, Zach Wilson among seven NFL players who could use a fresh start in 2023

New year ... new team? As we head into 2023, Bucky Brooks spotlights seven players across the NFL who could use a fresh start with a different organization, including a pair of high-profile quarterbacks.

news

RB Index, Week 17: Cowboys, Packers lead NFL's top five rushing duos this season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top five rushing duos in the NFL this season. Will the Cowboys or Packers tandem earn the No. 1 spot? Plus, an updated ranking of his top 15 running backs ahead of Week 17.

news

Jalen Hurts doubtful to play in Week 17 game vs. Saints; Eagles optimistic QB will return soon

Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday, but sources told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero the  Eagles QB made significant strides in returning to practice during the week from his right shoulder sprain, and the team is very confident he'll return in the short term.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but will miss fourth straight game

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Lamar Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17 against the Steelers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE