Game facts: Saints at Chiefs

Shutdown CB:Marcus Peters limited Radiers WR Michael Crabtree to one target and zero catches on 15 coverage snaps in Week 6.
Mr. I formation:Spencer Ware averaged 8.8 yards per carry on six attempts out of the I formation in Week 6.
Charles' usage:Jamaal Charles played in 15 of 64 offensive plays (23.4 percent) after playing in 10 of 72 offensive plays (13.9 percent) in Week 4 at Pittsburgh.
Quick release: Per Next Gen Stats, Alex Smith's average pass release time in Week 6 was 2.31 seconds (second-fastest in NFL for Week 6).
Improving defense?: The Chiefs defense allowed season lows in total yards (286) and rush yards (65) against Oakland in Week 6.