Game facts: Saints at Cardinals

Record on the line: David Johnson is trying to become the first player in NFL history to start a season with 14 straight games of 100+ scrimmage yards.
Drastic fallout: After finishing 1st in the NFL in offensive yards per play last season, the Cardinals rank 22nd in yards per play this year.
Carson loves the desert: In seven home games this year, Carson Palmer has a 93.9 passer rating (he has an 83.9 passer rating overall).
Standout defense: The Cardinals defense has allowed just nine touchdowns at home this season (T-fewest in NFL).