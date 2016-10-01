Game facts: Saints at Cardinals

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 09:00 AM

Must-win game:  The Cardinals would be officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Record on the line:  David Johnson is trying to become the first player in NFL history to start a season with 14 straight games of 100+ scrimmage yards.

Drastic fallout:  After finishing 1st in the NFL in offensive yards per play last season, the Cardinals rank 22nd in yards per play this year.

Carson loves the desert:  In seven home games this year, Carson Palmer has a 93.9 passer rating (he has an 83.9 passer rating overall).

Standout defense:  The Cardinals defense has allowed just nine touchdowns at home this season (T-fewest in NFL).

