Game facts: Saints at Buccaneers

Mind-blowing stat: The Buccaneers defense is allowing 13.3 points per game since Week 10 (best in NFL).
Turning it around: The Buccaneers have a +12 turnover differential since Week 5 (best in NFL). In Weeks 1-4, Tampa Bay had a -9 turnover differential (31st in NFL).
Jameis trending up:Jameis Winston has a 90+ passer rating in nine of 12 games this season. Winston had a 90+ passer rating in just five of 16 games last year.
Workhorse wideout:Mike Evans has accounted for 33.3 percent of Tampa Bay's TDs from scrimmage this season (highest percentage in NFL among WRs).