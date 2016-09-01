Game facts: Saints at Buccaneers

Published: Sep 01, 2016 at 12:41 PM

Mind-blowing stat: The Buccaneers defense is allowing 13.3 points per game since Week 10 (best in NFL).  

Turning it around: The Buccaneers have a +12 turnover differential since Week 5 (best in NFL). In Weeks 1-4, Tampa Bay had a -9 turnover differential (31st in NFL).

Jameis trending up:Jameis Winston has a 90+ passer rating in nine of 12 games this season. Winston had a 90+ passer rating in just five of 16 games last year. 

Workhorse wideout:Mike Evans has accounted for 33.3 percent of Tampa Bay's TDs from scrimmage this season (highest percentage in NFL among WRs). 

Achilles heel: The Buccaneers offense averages 3.6 yards per carry this season (T-28th in NFL). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday loss with groin  injury

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss with to the Vikings with a groin injury. 
news

Week 14 Thursday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) active for Vikings vs. Steelers

Vikings standout running back Dalvin Cook is active and will return to action against the Steelers on Thursday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW