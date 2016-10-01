Game facts: Saints at 49ers

Ideal matchup: New Orleans averages 30.7 points per game this season (second-most in NFL), while San Francisco allows 31.3 points per game (most in NFL).
Brees still elite: Drew Brees ranks 1st in pass yards per game (338.0), 2nd in completion percentage (69.5), 2nd in pass TDs (18) and 3rd in passer rating (104.7).
Two different teams: Since 2013, the Saints are 17-11 at home and 11-16 on the road. They've averaged nine more points per game at home than they have on the road during that stretch.