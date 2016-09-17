Game facts: Redskins at Ravens

New RB rotation: The Ravens parted ways with veteran running back Justin Forsett this week, meaning that Buck Allen will be on the active roster for the first time all season.
Norman vs. Smith II:This will be the second head-to-head matchup between Josh Norman and Steve Smith Sr. The last time Norman faced off against Smith (Week 4, 2014), Smith had seven catches for 139 yards and two TDs.
Note on Norman vs. Smith I: Although Smith had a big game vs. Carolina in 2014, he was relatively neutralized by Norman. When facing Norman head-to-head, Smith had three catches on four targets for 32 yards and no TDs.