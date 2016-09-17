Game facts: Redskins at Ravens

Published: Sep 17, 2016 at 12:09 PM

New RB rotation: The Ravens parted ways with veteran running back Justin Forsett this week, meaning that Buck Allen will be on the active roster for the first time all season.

Norman vs. Smith II:This will be the second head-to-head matchup between Josh Norman and Steve Smith Sr. The last time Norman faced off against Smith (Week 4, 2014), Smith had seven catches for 139 yards and two TDs.

Note on Norman vs. Smith I: Although Smith had a big game vs. Carolina in 2014, he was relatively neutralized by Norman. When facing Norman head-to-head, Smith had three catches on four targets for 32 yards and no TDs.

Red zone issues: The Redskins have one of the NFL's worst red zone offenses (36.8 percent TD rate), and the Ravens have the NFL's worst red zone defense (seven TDs allowed in eight trips).

Strong defense: The Ravens are a top-5 defense both against the run and the pass. Overall, their 4.6 yards allowed per play is tied with the Vikings for third-best in the league.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Patriots game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Bills visit the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football".

news

Week 13 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

news

John Hadl, former Chargers quarterback, dies at age of 82

Former All-Pro quarterback John Hadl has died at age 82, his alma mater, the University of Kansas, announced Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE