Game facts: Redskins at Cowboys

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 02:35 PM

"You like that?":  Kirk Cousins has the highest passer rating in the NFL over his last 20 starts (streak dates back to Week 7, 2015 -- the "You Like That" game). 

Offensive juggernaut:  Washington's offense averages 6.4 yards per play (2nd in NFL), 301.4 pass yards per game (3rd) and 418.5 total yards per game (2nd).

Norman vs. Dez:  Josh Norman and Dez Bryant have faced off in two games since the start of 2015. Norman covered Bryant on 39 pass plays in those two games, allowing just one catch for 6 yards. 

Washington's weakness:  The Redskins do not rank in the top half of the NFL in most significant defensive categories (18th in scoring defense, 23rd in total defense, 22nd in rushing defense, 18th in pass defense). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni's rock-paper-scissors draft test is actually brilliant

The first-year head coach is brining a smart and refreshing approach to pre-draft meetings. 
news

2021 NFL Draft: Pro execs, scouts, coaches break down the QB class

Does Trevor Lawrence have a weakness? Which traits stand out for Justin Fields? What is Mac Jones' ceiling? NFL execs, scouts and coaches dish to Tom Pelissero about the QBs in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Justin Jefferson: I thought Eagles would draft me, but glad Vikings did

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who claimed the team's rookie receiving record in 2020, admitted his initial thoughts on draft night one year later.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Only 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL analysts debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW