Game facts: Redskins at Cowboys

"You like that?": Kirk Cousins has the highest passer rating in the NFL over his last 20 starts (streak dates back to Week 7, 2015 -- the "You Like That" game).
Offensive juggernaut: Washington's offense averages 6.4 yards per play (2nd in NFL), 301.4 pass yards per game (3rd) and 418.5 total yards per game (2nd).
Norman vs. Dez: Josh Norman and Dez Bryant have faced off in two games since the start of 2015. Norman covered Bryant on 39 pass plays in those two games, allowing just one catch for 6 yards.
Washington's weakness: The Redskins do not rank in the top half of the NFL in most significant defensive categories (18th in scoring defense, 23rd in total defense, 22nd in rushing defense, 18th in pass defense).