Game facts: Redskins at Bengals

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 11:54 AM

Going Green: The Bengals are 3-0 when A.J. Green has 100+ receiving yards this season. They are 0-4 when Green has fewer than 100 receiving yards. 

Looking for quality wins: All three of Cincinnati's wins this season have come against teams that did not have a winning record entering the game.

Mr. Reliable: Andy Dalton only has two giveaways this season (fewest among any QB to start all his team's games). 

Two different defenses: In home games, the Bengals defense has allowed nearly 10 fewer points per game than it has on the road.

