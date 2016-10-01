Game facts: Ravens at Patriots

Fast starters: The Ravens have a +37 point differential in the first quarter this season (2nd-best in NFL behind the Patriots).
Run stoppers: Baltimore's defense allows just 3.4 yards per carry this season (best in NFL) and 73.8 rush yards per game (best in NFL).
Key stat: The Ravens are 7-1 when allowing fewer than 24 points this season. They are 0-4 when allowing 24+ points.
No run game: The Ravens average just 3.8 yards per carry (26th in NFL) and 89.7 rush yards per game (28th).
Third down issues: Baltimore has converted on just 34.1 percent of third-down opportunities this season (31st in NFL).