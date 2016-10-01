Game facts: Ravens at Patriots

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 11:30 AM

Fast starters: The Ravens have a +37 point differential in the first quarter this season (2nd-best in NFL behind the Patriots). 

Run stoppers: Baltimore's defense allows just 3.4 yards per carry this season (best in NFL) and 73.8 rush yards per game (best in NFL). 

Key stat: The Ravens are 7-1 when allowing fewer than 24 points this season. They are 0-4 when allowing 24+ points. 

No run game: The Ravens average just 3.8 yards per carry (26th in NFL) and 89.7 rush yards per game (28th). 

Third down issues: Baltimore has converted on just 34.1 percent of third-down opportunities this season (31st in NFL). 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

The Senior Bowl revealed 120-plus 2024 NFL Draft prospects who have accepted invitations to participate in this year's all-star game. Eric Edholm highlights five things to keep an eye on during the week-long event in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones clarifies comments on Mike McCarthy's future: 'I couldn't be more pleased'

Following the Cowboys' victory over the Commanders to close the season with an NFC East title, Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he wouldn't fully commit to Mike McCarthy's future. He clarified those remarks days later.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on what he's seen from C.J. Stroud on tape: 'He's awesome'

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed by the tape on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, calling the rookie "awesome" ahead of Cleveland's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with Houston.
news

Move the Sticks: CFP National Championship recap; Titans fire Mike Vrabel

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.