Game facts: Ravens at Jaguars (Jaguars facts)

Published: Sep 21, 2016 at 01:50 PM

Looking to move over .500: The Jaguars aren't just looking to move their 2017 record above .500, but they're also trying to improve their record in London games to 3-2 overall.

Big workload for Fournette: Among all players to play two games, Leonard Fournette has the highest percentage of his team's touches (47.4 pct).

Next Gen Stat: Fournette has faced 8+ defenders in the box on 52.5 percent of carries (5th most among qualifying RBs).

New offensive scheme:The Jaguars have run the ball on 52.9 percent of plays (3rd-highest in NFL); last year, the Jags ran the ball 37.3 percent of the time.

