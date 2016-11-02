Game facts: Raiders at Texans

Published: Nov 02, 2016 at 07:04 AM

Home cookin': The Texans had a 7-1 home record in 2016 (T-best in NFL), with two wins over playoff teams.

Key stat: Among all starting QBs in the playoffs, Brock Osweiler had the lowest passer rating in 2016 (72.2).

Houston's strength: The Texans had the No. 1 total defense in the regular season (301.3 yards allowed per game).

Houston's weakness:Houston's 25 TDs this season are the fewest by a playoff team in the 16-game season era.

X-factor:Jadeveon Clowney has at least one sack in three straight games (T-3rd longest active streak in NFL).

