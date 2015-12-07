Game facts: Raiders at Chiefs (Raiders facts)

Published: Dec 07, 2015 at 03:09 PM

Next Gen Stat:Derek Carr has a 103.1 passer rating against the blitz this season (4th-best in NFL). 

Home-road splits: Carr has an 97.1 passer rating at home this season and an 84.8 rating on the road.

AFC West implications: If the Chargers and Raiders both win on Sunday, then the Chargers take over AFC West lead. If the Chargers lose and the Raiders win, then Oakland takes the division lead.  

Beast Mode:Marshawn Lynch has averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his last four games, and he is coming off his first 100-yard game since Week 7, 2015. 

Bright spot: The Raiders' defense has allowed fewer than 100 rush yards in four straight games. 

