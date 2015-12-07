Game facts: Raiders at Chiefs (Raiders facts)

Home-road splits: Carr has an 97.1 passer rating at home this season and an 84.8 rating on the road.
Beast Mode:Marshawn Lynch has averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his last four games, and he is coming off his first 100-yard game since Week 7, 2015.
Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
At this juncture last year, Rob Gronkowski wasn't that far removed from retirement, so it naturally took him some time to find his way back to form with the Buccaneers. He's far more acclimated this time around, though, and "it just feels a lot more efficient this year."