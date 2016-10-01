Game facts: Raiders at Chiefs

Holding Carr in check:Raiders QB Derek Carr has a 1-4 career record against the Chiefs, with 6 TDs and 5 INTs.
Good matchup for Ware?:Chiefs RB Spencer Ware's only 100+ yard rushing game this year came in Week 6 against Oakland (131 rush yards).
Will Maclin play?:WR Jeremy Maclin (groin injury) hasn't played since Week 9 against Jacksonville. On Tuesday, Andy Reid said he's 'optimistic' Maclin will play Thursday against Oakland.
Achilles heel: Kansas City's defense allows 263.0 pass yards per game (11th-most in NFL) and 121.9 rush yards per game (6th-most).