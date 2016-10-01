Game facts: Patriots at Buffalo

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 12:45 PM

Streak on the line: The Patriots have not been swept by an AFC East opponent since 2000. 

Pure dominance: Tom Brady's 25 wins vs. the Bills are the second-most wins by a QB vs. a single opponent (Brett Favre had 26 vs. the Lions).

TD distribution: All eight of Tom Brady's TD passes this season have gone to RBs or TEs. 

Mind-blowing stat: The Patriots are the third team since 1940 to play seven games of a season without throwing an interception. 

Stingy defense: New England has held each of its last five opponents under 20 points. 

