Game facts: Patriots at Buffalo

Mind-blowing stat: The Patriots are the third team since 1940 to play seven games of a season without throwing an interception.
Stingy defense: New England has held each of its last five opponents under 20 points.
In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says growing skepticism around Justin Fields is nonsense. Plus, this draft class' top five unicorns and a breakdown of one notable team's aggressive offseason approach.
A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.