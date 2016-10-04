Game facts: Patriots at Buccaneers (Patriots facts)

Next Gen Stat: Last season, the Patriots defense allowed a 58.5 passer rating on deep passes; this year, New England has allowed a 90.8 rating on such passes.
Gronk from the slot: Per Next Gen Stats, Rob Gronkowski has eight receptions on 12 targets from the right slot alignment this year, for 166 yards and a TD.
Struggling with pass defense: QBs to face the Patriots have averaged 335 passing YPG and a 116.5 passer rating this season
Milestone watch:With a win over the Buccaneers, Tom Brady would tie Peyton Manning and Brett Favre for the most regular-season wins by a QB in NFL history (186).