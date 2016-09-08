Game facts: Patriots at Browns

Published: Sep 08, 2016 at 12:39 PM

Brady's return:Tom Brady will make his season debut on Sunday. In his 14 career season debuts, Brady is 12-2 (excluding 2008).

Different New England offense: Without Brady on the field, the Patriots have become the NFL's most run-oriented offense (51.6 rush percentage leads NFL).

Brady's impact: With Brady on the field last year, the Patriots were one of the most pass-oriented teams in the league (36.5 rush percentage ranked 25th in NFL).

Key matchup: The Browns lead the NFL in rushing this season (149.3 YPG and 5.7 YPC), but the Pats run defense has been strong as well. So far this year, New England has held David Johnson, Lamar Miller and LeSean McCoy each below 90 yards rushing.

