Game facts: Panthers at Raiders

Best offense in Raiders history?: Oakland is averaging 6.0 yards per play this year, which would set a new franchise record if it holds up for the rest of the season.
Pocket protected: The Raiders have allowed fewer sacks (11) and QB hits (19) than any team in the NFL this season.
Penalties still an issue: Oakland leads the league in total penalties (98) and penalty yards (821).
Vastly improved defense: After ranking last in total defense in Weeks 1-6, the Raiders defense has improved. In Weeks 7-11, Oakland is tied for the 8th-best scoring defense and 6th-best total defense in the NFL.