Game facts: Panthers at Raiders

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 02:05 PM

Key matchup:  The Raiders offense averages 275.5 pass yards per game (4th in NFL). The Panthers defense allows 271.7 pass yards per game (27th in NFL).

Best offense in Raiders history?:  Oakland is averaging 6.0 yards per play this year, which would set a new franchise record if it holds up for the rest of the season.

Pocket protected:  The Raiders have allowed fewer sacks (11) and QB hits (19) than any team in the NFL this season.

Penalties still an issue:  Oakland leads the league in total penalties (98) and penalty yards (821).

Vastly improved defense:  After ranking last in total defense in Weeks 1-6, the Raiders defense has improved. In Weeks 7-11, Oakland is tied for the 8th-best scoring defense and 6th-best total defense in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars win AFC South, head back to playoffs for first time since 2017

Just a year after a three-win campaign, the Jacksonville Jaguars have gone from worst to first by defeating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday to win the AFC South title.

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away following season to evaluate future

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take some time away following the conclusion of the year to consider his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

news

Chiefs clinch AFC No. 1 seed, first-round bye with win over Raiders

Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-13, on Saturday in their regular-season finale to clinch the conference's top seed, which includes a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE