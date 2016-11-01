Game facts: Packers at Falcons

Next Gen Stat:Aaron Rodgers took 2.87 seconds, on average, to release a pass during the regular season (T-4th longest time to throw among qualified QBs).
Better with time: In the Divisional Round win over Dallas, Rodgers had a 122.7 passer rating when he had 2.50+ seconds to throw.
Absolutely on fire: Over his last eight games (all wins), Rodgers has a 68.9 percent completion rate and an average of 8.4 yards per pass attempt.
Achilles heel: Green Bay finished 25th in red zone defense in the regular season (allowed a TD on 58.8 percent of opponents' drives).