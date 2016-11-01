Game facts: Packers at Falcons

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 02:32 PM

Next Gen Stat:Aaron Rodgers took 2.87 seconds, on average, to release a pass during the regular season (T-4th longest time to throw among qualified QBs).

Better with time: In the Divisional Round win over Dallas, Rodgers had a 122.7 passer rating when he had 2.50+ seconds to throw.

Absolutely on fire: Over his last eight games (all wins), Rodgers has a 68.9 percent completion rate and an average of 8.4 yards per pass attempt.

Bad matchup?:The Packers have a 7-1 record this season when scoring 30+ points. Their lone loss came in Week 7 against the Falcons.

Achilles heel: Green Bay finished 25th in red zone defense in the regular season (allowed a TD on 58.8 percent of opponents' drives).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: You don't win the Super Bowl in the offseason

Stephen Jones noted Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys aren't "done yet in free agency," but highlighted that even the future additions -- including in next week's draft -- wouldn't make or break the team.

news

Falcons LT Jake Matthews: 'Definitely surreal' Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews spent eight seasons protecting quarterback Matt Ryan's blind side. But now with Ryan in Indianapolis, Marcus Mariota is expected to start under center.

news

Justin Fields hopes new coaching staff 'will just tailor the plays to my skill set'

In his rookie campaign, Bears quarterback Justin Fields started 10 games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven TDs, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. There were flashes of a big arm and athletic ability, but inconsistent processing led to struggles.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW