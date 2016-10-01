Game facts: Packers at Bears

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:05 PM

Trouble vs. Rodgers: Since 2008, the Bears have a 4-13 record against Aaron Rodgers

Bright spot:Jordan Howard has 100+ rush yards in five games this season (T-most in NFL).

QB situation:Matt Barkley is 1-2 as a starter this season with an 83.0 passer rating as a starter. 

Solid run defense:The Bears are allowing just 3.9 yards per carry this season (T-8th best in NFL). 

Iffy pass defense: Chicago ranks 22nd in completion percentage allowed (64.2) and 19th in passer rating allowed (91.9) to opposing QBs this season. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Rams WR Robert Woods (ACL) believes he should be cleared to return by minicamp

Los Angeles wide receiver Robert Woods expressed optimism regarding his return as he said he believes he'll be cleared in time for minicamps, but wants to be cautious as he likes to push himself during workouts. 
news

Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers: 'I believe in my heart he'll be back'

For the other Aaron in Titletown, running back Aaron Jones, inside news has been impossible to come by as it relates to Aaron Rodgers, but he believes the quarterback will be back in green and gold in 2022.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on Kyler Murray's social media cleanse: 'I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out'

Larry Fitzgerald's not retired and he hasn't talked ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ lately, but he's hoping for the best for Murray and the Arizona Cardinals following the QB's social media scrub.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW