Game facts: Minnesota at Carolina

High-flying offense: After two games, the Panthers lead the NFL in scoring offense (33.0 PPG). Carolina also led the NFL in scoring last year (31.3 PPG).
Turnover trouble: Despite the elite offensive numbers, the Panthers have had problems with turnovers. Through two games, they have 5 giveaways (2nd-most in NFL).
Streak still alive: Carolina has now rushed for at least 100 yards in 34 straight games (inc. playoffs). It's the longest such streak since the Steelers went 37 straight games with at least 100 rushing yards in the late 1970s.